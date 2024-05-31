ALLEN Overseas Launches Leader Batch For 12Th Pass, Dropper, And Repeater Students Targeting To Ace NEET (UG) 2025

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 31 May 2024, 12:25 PM

Following the overwhelming success of the NEET (UG) 2024 exam held on May 5, ALLEN Overseas promptly released the question paper, answer key, and solution the very next day. This timely initiative was met with tremendous zeal from overseas students. With NEET (UG) 2024 results expected on June 14, ALLEN Overseas Students are brimming with excitement, awaiting unparalleled results.

Continuing with the spirit of anticipation, two students from ALLEN Overseas (UAE), Sanjana Parigi and Ramya Hasini Vasantawada, are expected to achieve scores above 700 in NEET (UG) 2024, based on the provisional answer key released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 29.

Among the top achievers, is Sanjana Parigi, a yearlong medical course student at ALLEN Overseas UAE, scored an impressive 98.8 percent in the CBSE Class XII Board Results 2024. She attained perfect scores of 100/100 in both Chemistry and Biology and achieved a flawless 100 percentile in Physics in JEE Main 2024.

Reflecting on her remarkable performance, Parigi said: "I am thrilled to have scored perfect 100 marks in Chemistry and Biology in my Class XII Boards and a perfect 100 percentile in Physics in JEE Main 2024. I am now excited about my NEET (UG) result and confident I'll ace it, thanks to my parents' support and the guidance of the ALLEN Faculty, who have been with me every step of the way."

On the other hand, in response to the increasing demand from students who wish to improve their NEET (UG) score in their next attempt, ALLEN Overseas has announced the launch of the LEADER BATCH, designed specifically for Grade XII pass and droppers/repeaters aiming to excel in NEET (UG) 2025. This comprehensive program, led by ALLEN Overseas' expert faculty, focuses on fortifying foundational knowledge by providing conceptual clarity for CBSE Grade XI and XII topics. The LEADER BATCH offers engaging and interactive classes, regular assessments, and structured feedback, enabling students to identify their strengths and areas for improvement. This ensures continuous progress and thorough preparation for the NEET exam.

The LEADER Batch starts on June 20 with offline classes available at ALLEN Overseas UAE centres in Bur Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah, and online classes accessible in Muscat (Oman), Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Bahrain. Students can also avail up to 90 percent scholarship for the course based on their NEET (UG) 2024 Score or SPOT Test. Interest Candidates can register themselves for LEADER BATCH by clicking here .

THE NEET (UG) Leader Batch has proven its effectiveness with inspiring stories such as Jeena Mariam, who improved her score from 313 in NEET (UG) 2022 to 636 in NEET (UG) 2023. Similarly, Rishivarun's score increased from 280 in NEET (UG) 2022 to 608 in NEET (UG) 2023, and Thawfeeq Mujeeb improved his score from 350 in NEET (UG) 2022 to 586 in NEET (UG) 2023 under the guidance of ALLEN. These achievements highlight the transformative impact of the ALLEN Overseas' Leader Batch on students' academic journey.

Building on this momentum, ALLEN Overseas has introduced the innovative IITD Cruise Course, designed to help students achieve their aspirations of joining the prestigious IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi campus. Developed by ALLEN experts, this meticulously tailored 1-month program aims to enhance students' capabilities and prepare them for the IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi campus admissions process. Launched on May 21, this course is available at ALLEN Overseas UAE centres in Abu Dhabi, Bur Dubai, and Sharjah, specifically targeting UAE residents of Indian origin. Aspiring students can connect with our experts for more information and enrollment or click here to apply.

Moreover, NRI students from the Middle East can leverage the DASA and CIWG schemes by the Ministry of Education, which reserve quotas for NRI students, thereby enhancing their chances of securing seats in prestigious institutions. For instance, in 2023, the closing rank for the Computer Science Engineering (CSE) branch at NIT Trichy was 5164 for Indian applicants, while NRI students had seats allocated up to the 33194 rank. This unique advantage allows NRI students to secure desirable branches in top colleges despite the tough competition.

ALLEN Overseas' dedication to excellence is further evidenced by the outstanding performance of its students in JEE Main 2024. The institute celebrated outstanding results with 82 overseas students scoring above the 90 percentile, 46 surpassing the 95 percentile, and 12 achieving above the 99 percentile. Additionally, 74 students have qualified to appear for JEE Advanced 2024, aiming for admission to top IITs. These remarkable achievements underscore ALLEN Overseas' unwavering commitment to fostering academic success.

Expanding its reach, ALLEN Overseas has recently announced the grand opening of its newest centre in Musaffah, UAE. This strategic expansion reflects the overwhelming trust and increasing demand from students and parents. The Musaffah Center, located at 7 Al Sariyah St - Mohamed Bin Zayed City - Shabiya 12 - Abu Dhabi - Dubai, boasts cutting-edge facilities and a team of highly dedicated educators, perfectly positioned to guide students on their path to academic success. This significant milestone underscores ALLEN Overseas' relentless pursuit of delivering exceptional education on a global scale, inspiring and empowering students to achieve their academic dreams.

Those who wish to enrol in ALLEN Overseas courses can appear in the ALLEN Scholarship Admission Test (ASAT) and get a chance to secure up to 50 percentile scholarship on ALLEN Yearlong courses.

To register, Click here

The institution remains dedicated to empowering students globally, guiding their success in education and beyond.