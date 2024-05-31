UAE Cuts Fuel Prices For June: Here's How Much It Will Cost To Get A Full Tank

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The UAE on Friday announced the retail prices for the month of June 2024 . The approved fuel prices are determined every month, according to the average global price of oil, whether up or down, after adding the operating costs of distribution companies. The Fuel Prices Monitoring Committee slashed the rates by 20 fils per litre, compared to prices in May. The new rates will apply from June 1 and are as follows:



Category Price per litre (June) Price per litre ( May ) Difference Super 98 petrol Dh3.14 Dh3.34 20 fils Special 95 petrol Dh3.02 Dh3.22 20 fils E-plus 91 petrol Dh2.95 Dh3.15 20 fils

Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in June will cost you between Dh10.20 and Dh14.80 less than last month.

Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up:

Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres

Category Full tank cost (June) Full tank cost (May) Super 98 petrol Dh160.14 Dh170.34 Special 95 petrol Dh154.02 Dh164.22 E-plus 91 petrol Dh150.45 Dh160.65

Sedan

Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres

Category Full tank cost (June) Full tank cost ( May) Super 98 petrol Dh194.68 Dh207.08 Special 95 petrol Dh187.24 Dh199.64 E-plus 91 petrol Dh182.90 Dh195.30

SUV

Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres

Category Full tank cost (June) Full tank cost ( May ) Super 98 petrol Dh232.36 Dh247.16 Special 95 petrol Dh223.48 Dh238.28 E-plus 91 petrol Dh218.30 Dh233.10

