Unforgettable Eid Concert: Hadise to Perform Live at Rixos Radamis Sharm El Sheikh

(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Egypt: Rixos Hotels Egypt is thrilled to announce a spectacular concert featuring the internationally acclaimed Turkish-Belgian Hadise. This highly anticipated event will take place at the newly opened Rixos Radamis Sharm El Sheikh on the 17th of June.



Known for her dynamic performances, Hadise will bring her energetic and captivating stage presence to the luxurious setting of Rixos Radamis Sharm El Sheikh, promising an unforgettable evening of and entertainment for guests and visitors. This event is set to be one of the highlights of the Eid festivities, drawing guests from around the world to experience the lively atmosphere of Sharm El Sheikh.



"We are incredibly excited to welcome Hadise to Rixos Radamis Sharm El Sheikh. Her vibrant energy and outstanding talent perfectly align with the luxurious and festive atmosphere we strive to create for our guests. This concert is just the beginning of many exciting events to come, making our resort the premier destination for exceptional experiences," said Mr. Erkan Yildirim, Managing Director of Rixos Hotels Egypt.



Guests can expect a night filled with Hadise's greatest hits, stunning choreography, and an electrifying atmosphere. The event is set to attract music lovers and fans from around the region, making it one of the most sought-after events of the season.



Rixos Radamis Sharm El Sheikh, the latest addition to the Rixos Hotels Egypt portfolio, offers a luxurious setting for this grand event. Nestled along the pristine shores of the Red Sea, the resort features world-class amenities, elegant accommodations, stunning views, unparalleled service, and a range of activities for guests of all ages, making it the perfect destination for a memorable holiday experience.



