UN Refugee Chief Urges Security Council To Step Up For Millions Displaced By War

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) NEW YORK/PNN/

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees has called on the UN Security Council to prevent millions more people from being displaced by war, violence and persecution.

Filippo Grandi said the number currently stands at 114 million. "Next month we will update this figure. It will be higher," he added.

Grandi recalled his last briefing to ambassadors seven months ago, when he shared his views on several crises around the globe.

He warned against "another forced exodus of Palestinians", saying this "will only create one more intractable problem and make a solution to this decades-long conflict impossible to find."

While noting that tens of thousands have been killed in Gaza, Ukraine, Sudan, the DRC, Myanmar and elsewhere, he emphasized that "it is not too late to step up help for the millions who have been forcibly displaced to return home voluntarily, in safety and with dignity."

He added that "It is not too late to try and save countless millions more from the scourge of war."