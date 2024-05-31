Fighter Jets To Use Swiss Motorway As Runway

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) To prepare for an emergency, Switzerland will have fighter jets take off and land on a motorway next week. Eight F/A-18s are expected to be deployed, the Swiss Air Force announced on Thursday.

This content was published on May 31, 2024 - 09:47 1 minute Keystone-SDA

“The test is necessary because all air force resources are currently concentrated at the three military airfields in Payerne, Meiringen and Emmen,” the statement continued.“This makes them vulnerable to long-range enemy weapon systems.” The air force is therefore focusing on distributing the and equipment throughout the country as quickly as possible.

The exercise will take place on June 5. For this purpose, the A1 motorway between Avenches and Payerne south of Lake Neuchâtel will be closed from June 4 at 21:00 for a maximum of 36 hours. The last time Swiss Army fighter planes landed on a motorway was in Ticino in 1991.



Adapted from German by DeepL/kc

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.



If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here , and if you have feedback on this news story please write to ... .



External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

Email

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo newsletter.

News More Salt intake in Switzerland too high owing to ready meals

This content was published on May 30, 2024 Switzerland's average salt consumption is around 75% above the recommended five grams per day, according to a new study.

Read more: Salt intake in Switzerland too high owing to ready meals More UBS fined CHF50,000 for suspected money-laundering negligence

This content was published on May 30, 2024 Switzerland's finance ministry has fined UBS bank CHF50,000 after employees allegedly failed to report red flags of money laundering over several years.

Read more: UBS fined CHF50,000 for suspected money-laundering negligence More Switzerland received more than 400 extradition requests last year

This content was published on May 30, 2024 Switzerland received 430 requests for the extradition of criminals last year, an increase of over a quarter compared to 2022.

Read more: Switzerland received more than 400 extradition requests last year More Shell companies: Swiss want to make snail farming easier

This content was published on May 30, 2024 The Swiss parliament is calling on the government to amend legislation so that small-scale snail breeding facilities on farms can be authorised.

Read more: Shell companies: Swiss want to make snail farming easier More Swiss cheesemaker convicted of involuntary manslaughter

This content was published on May 30, 2024 A cheesemaker in Steinerberg has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after seven people died after eating listeria-contaminated cheese.

Read more: Swiss cheesemaker convicted of involuntary manslaughter More Swiss car camera uses AI to detect pedestrians 100 times faster

This content was published on May 30, 2024 A new type of car camera has been developed that will recognise obstacles 100 times faster than previous driver-assistance systems.

Read more: Swiss car camera uses AI to detect pedestrians 100 times faster More Switzerland 'extremely concerned' about spiralling violence in Middle East

This content was published on May 30, 2024 Switzerland has strongly condemned Hamas' recent rocket fire on Israel and Israel's attacks on a camp for displaced people in Rafah.

Read more: Switzerland 'extremely concerned' about spiralling violence in Middle East More Swiss incomes and wealth rose during Covid pandemic

This content was published on May 30, 2024 Despite the difficult economic situation in 2020, both incomes and wealth continued to grow on average in Switzerland.

Read more: Swiss incomes and wealth rose during Covid pandemic More Switzerland may triple tuition fees for foreign university students

This content was published on May 29, 2024 Foreign students at ETH Zurich and EPFL may soon have to pay at least three times as much as Swiss students in tuition fees.

Read more: Switzerland may triple tuition fees for foreign university students More Female climate activists could report Switzerland to Council of Europe

This content was published on May 29, 2024 The KlimaSeniorinnen association (the Climate Senior Women) is urging the Swiss government to respect the European court's recent decision.

Read more: Female climate activists could report Switzerland to Council of Europe

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .