Park Seed Unveils 'Sow Effortless Collectiontm' Gardening Solutions

Sow Effortless CollectionTM

New collection of Seed Mats, Tapes, Discs, and Kits Now Available

- Kelly FunkGREENWOOD, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Park Seed , a leader in home growing, announces the launch of its innovative new assortment,“Sow Effortless CollectionTM”. This collection contains pre-sown biodegradable seed mats, tapes, discs, and grow kits designed to simplify seed growing.The new Sow Effortless CollectionTM includes products that make gardening easier, such as a rolled-out seed mat or strips of seed tape. Whether starting microgreens, creating a patio flower garden, or planting vegetables, this curated collection provides a hassle-free solution to gardeners of all skill levels.“Our goal is to make planting and growing easy and effective,” said Kelly Funk, president and CEO of Park Seed.“Sow Effortless CollectionTM gives gardeners a reliable and efficient way to sow and grow flowers, herbs, and vegetables. Even the most novice gardeners can achieve outstanding results.”Why Choose Sow Effortless CollectionTM.Pre-Spaced for Perfection: The biodegradable tapes and discs come with non-GMO pre-sown seeds spaced at optimal intervals, ensuring plants have the room they need to thrive..Water-Soluble Ease: The water-soluble tapes dissolve quickly upon watering, embedding seeds directly into the soil without risking them washing away or clustering. Experience the satisfaction of seeing evenly spaced plants emerge in neat rows..Biodegradable Innovation: Committed to sustainability, the seed starting aids are biodegradable, turning into nourishment for growing plants. This eco-friendly approach supports the health of the garden and the planet..Simplicity Meets Variety: Seed solutions that include everything needed to grow a diverse garden, from the tiniest seeds to a mix of microgreens. Handy discs and roll-out mats make starting a microgreen garden, patio flower pots, or vegetable bed easier than ever without worrying about spacing or sowing techniques..Time-Saving Gardening: Maximize gardening efficiency with seed mats that save time and effort. For busy gardeners or those with limited mobility, the products are the epitome of "Sow Effortless," allowing more time to enjoy the beauty of the garden.The products are designed with simplicity and sustainability, offering gardeners straightforward solutions that minimize environmental impact with all biodegradable materials.“With our commitment to sustainability, convenience, and innovation, we're empowering gardeners to grow smarter, not harder,” said Funk.“We are excited to offer innovative products that support both the ease of gardening and the health of the environment."Tailored for gardeners looking to take a fresh approach, these products redefine simplicity in gardening. Let's grow something good - available now. For more information about Park Seed's new products and offerings, visit ParkSeed or contact Jennifer Campa at ...."At Park Seed, we believe that gardening should be accessible to everyone, and with our Sow Effortless CollectionTM, it's easier than ever," added Funk.About Park SeedPark Seed Company is an American mail-order and eCommerce seed company based in Greenwood, South Carolina, founded in 1868. Park Seed specializes in garden seeds, offering more than 1,100 varieties of flower, vegetable, and herb seeds, plus a large selection of bulbs, live plants, and gardening accessories. The company is at the forefront of gardening technology with its innovative From Seed to Spoon and Growbot apps, empowering gardeners with user-friendly solutions for optimal plant care. Park Seed has also worked with NASA to send seeds to space as part of a classroom education program.

