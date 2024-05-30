Cashfree Payments Appoints Harsh Gupta as the Chief Revenue Officer

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, May 30, 2024: Cashfree Payments, India’s leading payments and API banking solutions company, announced the appointment of Harsh Gupta as its Chief Revenue Officer. In his new role, Harsh will spearhead the company's growth initiatives along with expanding market presence in India. Harsh will lead the company’s go-to-market strategy across sales, revenue operations, and more, as Cashfree Payments enters its next stage of growth. He will be responsible for building and scaling strategic partnerships too.



Commenting on the appointment, Akash Sinha, Co-Founder & CEO, Cashfree Payments said, “I am excited to welcome Harsh. His wealth of experience and record of guiding companies through dynamic growth stages will be of great value to Cashfree Payments’ ambitious plans going forward.”



With over 15 years of experience, Harsh has a remarkable track record of scaling high growth businesses, driving product innovation and establishing strong strategic partnerships. An IIM-Lucknow post-graduate, Harsh’s strategic acumen has consistently resulted in improved operational efficiencies and enhanced market competitiveness for the organisations he has been part of. He has previously worked with leading digital payments firms, Ernst & Young, WNS Global Services, among others.



Harsh Gupta commented, “I am thrilled to be part of Cashfree Payments as it boldly progresses towards the next stage of growth and transformation. I look forward to helping shape the next phase of our journey, ensuring we meet our long-term goals.”



Arun Tikoo, the current Chief Business Officer and a seasoned executive at Cashfree Payments, will transition into a bigger strategic role, where he will spearhead international expansion of the company’s business across new markets by aligning it with the larger goal of servicing 10+ emerging geographies in next 3 years.



These appointments come at a pivotal moment for Cashfree Payments, which has made several strategic hires over the past year to support its growth ambitions and market expansion plans.



Cashfree Payments is a leading RBI licensed payment aggregator and a payment service provider in India processing transactions worth USD 80+ billion annually and is a trusted choice for over 6,00,000 businesses for digital payment solutions. Since receiving the PA license in December 2023, the company has onboarded thousands of large, medium and small scale merchants helping them seamlessly transact and grow. The company has been at the forefront of redefining the way businesses approach digital payments, verification and payouts through its wide range of tech-first offerings. Over the last few months it has introduced industry-first products like FlowWise, KYC Link, Risk Shield and more. Outside of India, Cashfree Payments is expanding its presence in the UAE region through its acquired partner, Telr.









