JTB Wraps Up Chinese Exhibitions To Boost Tourism

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 30 (Petra) - The Jordan Board (JTB) concluded its participation in a series of mobile tourism exhibitions held in three major Chinese cities: Beijing, Guangzhou, and Shanghai from May 22-30, with the involvement of several Jordanian tourism offices.In a statement on Thursday, the JTB highlighted that the exhibitions aimed to enhance awareness of Jordanian tourism, foster joint tourism cooperation with China, and solidify Jordan's reputation as a prime destination for Chinese tourists. The board emphasized its commitment to showcasing the exceptional tourism services available to Chinese visitors.Abdul Razzaq Arabiyat, Director General of the JTB, underscored the significance of the Chinese market for Jordan. He pointed out that Jordan is well-positioned to become the preferred Middle Eastern destination for Chinese tourists by offering tailored tourism services and addressing key barriers, such as the need for direct flights from China to Jordan. Arabiyat stated that facilitating these flights would significantly boost tourism traffic to the Kingdom.The JTB's marketing plan for the current and upcoming year includes efforts to activate direct flights between Jordan and China, he added. This strategy is expected to increase the number of tourists from various Chinese cities and extend their stays in Jordan. The JTB is also enhancing its communication with the Chinese public through social media platforms in the Chinese language.During the exhibitions, the JTB organized several meetings between leading Chinese tourism and travel agencies and their Jordanian counterparts, aiming to strengthen partnerships and cooperation.Jordanian tourism and travel offices are also continuously improving electronic reservation systems to make it easier for Chinese tourists to access services, whether for individual or group bookings.