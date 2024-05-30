Voice Of Crypto At The Bitcoin Asia Conference

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Asia 2024: Voice of Crypt Connects with the World's Leading Minds

Hong Kong, 30th May 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , The 2024 Asia in Hong Kong, held on May 9-10, drew an impressive crowd of 6,000 attendees eager to explore the latest advancements in Bitcoin. The event featured a sold-out hall, multiple stages, and numerous networking opportunities.







Bitcoin Asia exceeded expectations by attracting over 6,000 attendees. Approximately half of these participants were from mainland China, highlighting the strong regional interest in Bitcoin. This notable turnout is inspiring given the recent launch of Bitcoin ETF products and the display of several Bitcoin layer two products at the conference, many of which were developed by local founders and companies. These key figures underscore the growing enthusiasm for Bitcoin in this region and suggest a promising future. Voice of Crypto was the most dynamic media house at Bitcoin Asia, a conference that brings together the most insightful minds worldwide.

Along with thousands of participants, keynote speakers, and top intellectuals, we were there to disseminate and simplify the thoughts, analyses, and predictions of all the voices in the world of crypto regarding the trends, technologies, and challenges in the industry.

A Platform for Every Voice







Through years of dedicated and continuous effort, we have built a platform that shares unbiased news and provides the deepest analysis.

At the Bitcoin Asia conference, we successfully built an inclusive stage to capture the diverse voices that hold the secret to crypto's future. Exclusive interviews, controversial views, and unraveled secrets made everyone's presence worthwhile. As always, Voice of Crypto provided firsthand insights into the minds of the people shaping the future of crypto.

Still, we didn't stop there. True to our name, Voice of Crypto uncovered the hidden forces, causes, and actors behind each event that has shaped the future of crypto.

Our investigative journalism and bold predictions have already shown what it means to be at the forefront of crypto news. Recently, our coverage of the Lazarus Group uncovered a loophole that could help hackers steal all your crypto holdings at once, even before you suspect it.

Key Events



exSat White Paper Release Bitcoin Layer-2 platform exSat released their much-awaited White Paper, providing deeper insights into their Docking Layer, which is expected to be a boon for Bitcoin scaling.

New Bitcoin Mining Machines by Canaan Canaan, a Bitcoin mining rig manufacturer, unveiled their new machine A1556 of the Avalon A15 series. The machines have been made far more efficient so miners can better adjust to the post-halving rewards.

FAR Art Tunnel The art piece called PARALLAX was unveiled by crypto artist FAR, who stunned viewers with an immersive art tunnel with LEDs on four sides. Exclusive Interview with Mario Nawfal Political mastermind Mario dives into the wild world of crypto and web3! This interview is packed with insights like the Media's Massive Role in Crypto: Mario exposes how the media shapes the crypto and web3 ecosystem.

About Voice of Crypto

Voice of Crypto (VOC) is a leading global crypto-media house. With an extremely talented and professional team, the organization boasts its capability to capture the market's pulse. VOC is well known among its readers for catching trends much before anyone else in the industry, often being the first to do so.