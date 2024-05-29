Singapore Team In Colombo To Study Immigration System In Sri Lanka

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Colombo, May 29 (Daily Mirror) – A six-member delegation from Singapore's Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) is on a week-long visit to Sri Lanka.

The delegation arrived in Sri Lanka following a request by Minister of Public Security Tiran Alles to Minister for Law of Singapore K. Shanmugam.

The Ministry said the purpose of the visit is to enhance cooperation and upgrade Sri Lanka's immigration system to align with Singapore's standards, integrating advanced technology.

This initiative aims to modernize all immigration, visa and citizenship processes in Sri Lanka.

After conducting a comprehensive study of the Airport and Immigration Department's operations, Minister Alles requested a detailed report on measures to elevate Sri Lanka's system to Singapore's standards.



The Ministry said the delegation assured that the report will be submitted within a month.

