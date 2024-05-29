Grayling Appoints Former Blair Advisor Tanya Joseph

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Grayling has appointed corporate and public affairs specialist Tanya Joseph to its senior advisory board in the UK, to provide counsel to clients in the run-up to the General Election and beyond.



Joseph (pictured) will draw on her experience working within the Labour Government, where she worked with former prime Minister

Tony Blair for four years, including during his 2005 General Election campaign.



The move marks a return to Grayling for Joseph, who was MD of UK public affairs at the agency between 2003 and 2010. She was also an MD at Hill & Knowlton, and has held senior positions organisations such as Lloyds Bank, the BBC, Tesco and Sport England, where she helped to develop the influential“This Girl Can” campaign. She currently chairs the New Britain Project, an independent think tank, and leads the Cherie Blair Foundation for Women.



Joseph said:“I am delighted to be joining the Grayling advisory board, working with the team to help clients navigate rapidly changing the political and business environment, leveraging opportunities, solving problems and helping their businesses thrive”.



Grayling UK CEO Heather Blundell added:“We are delighted to welcome Tanya. Her extensive experience in managing reputations, navigating risks, and communicating effectively across a cross-section of sectors will hugely bolster our initiatives. Her unique insights, particularly within the Labour Party and broader political landscape, will be crucial as we prepare for the General Election.”



Grayling UK's advisory board also includes Baroness Nicky Morgan, a former secretary of state within the Conservative government, and social entrepreneur André Spence, CEO of Global Purpose Enterprise, which supports young Black people through consulting, mentorship and the creative arts.



This week the agency also launched its design and production studio , Humble Mavericks.



MENAFN29052024000219011063ID1108270882