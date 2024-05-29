Rajkot Fire: Missing TRP Game Zone Co-Owner Confirmed 'Dead', Reveals DNA Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The devastating fire that swept through TRP Gamezone in Rajkot, Gujarat, claiming the lives of at least 27 individuals, including children, on May 25, also resulted in the death of one of the owners, Prakash Hiran reported that CCTV footage captured Hiran at the location, and his vehicle was found at the scene of the fire Read: Rajkot fire: Gujarat police arrest another TRP gaming zone partner, owner laughed in court & more | Top 10 UpdatesJitendra, Hiran's brother, raised concerns about his whereabouts, stating that Prakash was inside the gaming zone when the fire erupted. The forensics department gathered DNA samples from their mother, and it has been confirmed today that Prakash was among those who perished in the fire to the severe damage caused by the fire, many bodies were unidentifiable, prompting the police to utilize DNA testing for identification purposes Read: On Rajkot Game zone fire case, Gujarat HC says 'we do not trust local system, state': ReportPrakash, who held a 60 percent stake in the gaming zone, was also a partner in Raceway Enterprises and has been implicated by the Gujarat Police. In the First Information Report (FIR), six individuals were named as accused, including Dhaval Thakkar, the primary accused and owner of Dhaval Enterprises, along with partners of Raceway Enterprises, namely Ashoksinh Jadeja, Kiritsinh Jadeja, Prakash Hiran, Yuvrajsinh Solanki, and Rahul Rathod. These individuals collectively operated the game zone where the tragic fire occurred.A senior officer told PTI that the Special Investigation Team of the Gujarat government, tasked with investigating the Rajkot game zone fire that resulted in the deaths of 27 individuals, has interrogated over 25 individuals and confiscated numerous documents as part of their ongoing probe.\"The state government has given us clear instructions to conduct a free and fair probe to ensure that injustice is not meted out to anyone. We have so far conducted a preliminary probe and seized all the relevant documents related to the game zone and further investigation is on,\" said senior IPS officer Subhash Trivedi, who heads the SIT formed by the state government Read: Rajkot, Delhi Fire News highlights: Baby Care Hospital's license expired on 31 March, says Delhi Police\"All the relevant files from 2021 till 2024 were seized by the SIT in my presence from various departments,\" Sanghavi had said analysis has successfully identified the identities of nine bodies retrieved from the fire-damaged TRP Game Zone. In a significant development, the state government made changes within the administration on Monday by transferring Rajkot police commissioner Raju Bhargava, along with two other IPS officers, and municipal commissioner Anand Patel.(With inputs from agencies)

