DXC Technology Opens New Office in Riyadh

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, 29 May 2024 – DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, has announced the launch of a new office space in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.



The purpose-designed facility, sets a blueprint for organizations looking to create a hybrid modern workplace in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



Aligned with Saudi Vision 2030, the office will facilitate collaboration between government bodies, private businesses, and industry associations in the Kingdom.



Strategically located in the King Abdullah Financial Business District, this site was chosen for its proximity to our customers, leading businesses and strategic partners, reflecting our commitment and investment in growing these relationships.



Having operated in Saudi Arabia for over 20 years, DXC today has 14 customers across various industries including banking and financial services, insurance, public sector and manufacturing, and has built a strong ecosystem of technology partners within the Kingdom’s technology industry, including ServiceNow, SAP, Oracle, Microsoft, AWS and Splunk.



DXC’s new office embodies the future of work, and features technology-enabled reconfigurable spaces to support collaboration and connection, as well as rooms incorporating multi-functional and adaptable spaces to meet the evolving needs of customers.



“As businesses across the world find the right balance in hybrid models of working, we are confident that our new office sets a benchmark in business innovation by showcasing a space that represents the future of the modern workplace,” said Seelan Nayagam, President Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, DXC Technology.



DXC has a longstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion globally. It aims to establish its multi award winning DXC Dandelion Program in Saudi Arabia to help promote the employment of neurodiverse individuals such as those with autism, ADHD and dyslexia.



The organization has also invested in local talent through initiatives like its graduate program, which welcomed 20 graduates in 2023 and aims for a further 20 in 2024. With a workforce which has a 60:40 male-to-female ratio, DXC remains committed to driving gender equality initiatives and outcomes.



"By aligning with Saudi Vision 2030 and establishing ourselves in the heart of Riyadh's King Abdullah Financial District, we are committed to delivering even greater value to our customers and partners in the Kingdom. Our investment, commitment and renewed presence in Riyadh will undoubtedly strengthen our position as a top IT services provider and foster an environment where our colleagues can thrive and contribute to the Kingdom’s vision for the future," added Nayagam.







MENAFN29052024004056016208ID1108269702