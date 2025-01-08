(MENAFN- Centrorochas) Brazil Showcases Its Unparalleled Geological Wealth at KBIS 2025



Vitória, January 07, 2025 – Brazil will return to KBIS 2025, North America's largest kitchen and bath design event, reaffirming its position as a global leader in the natural stone sector. In its second consecutive participation, the country will present the “It’s Natural - Brazilian Natural Stone” exhibit, located in the South Hall, designed to impress and solidify Brazil’s relevance in the international market.



This participation is part of the program of the same name, developed by the Brazilian Center of Ornamental Stone Exporters (Centrorochas) in partnership with the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil). The exhibit, conceived by the renowned Uruguayan design firm La Agencia, was designed to highlight Brazil's unparalleled geodiversity—the most extensive on the planet. This unique characteristic positions Brazil as a global reference in natural stone production (the country ranks as the fourth-largest producer and fifth-largest exporter worldwide), meeting the most demanding requirements of designers, architects, and specifiers around the globe.



Seven leading companies in the Brazilian natural stone sector have embraced the mission of once again showcasing Brazil's prominence at KBIS: Brasigran, Brothers in Granite, Decolores, Granos, Magban, Nova Aurora and Zucchi Stones. Together, they will bring to the event the diversity, quality, beauty, innovation, and sustainability that define Brazil's natural stone products.



The materials selected for the pavilion reflect the care, sophistication, and excellence of Brazilian marbles, granites, and quartzites:



Flooring: MagBlanc (Magban) – matte finish;

Wall: Terracota (Granos) – brushed finish;

Countertop: Vitória Régia (Brasigran) – brushed finish.



Enhancing the space, the furnishings will feature iconic materials such as Aurora Blue (Nova Aurora), Oslo (Brasigran), Cristallo Illuminatis (Brothers in Granite), Matterhorn (Zucchi), Splendido and Bronzite (Decolores), and Aurora Green (Nova Aurora), showcasing the wide range of creative possibilities offered by Brazilian natural stones.



KBIS: A Strategic Event

KBIS 2025 will take place from February 25 to 27 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, cementing its status as the largest kitchen and bath industry trade show in North America. In 2024, the event attracted over 41,500 registered attendees and 670 exhibitors. This year, the exhibition floor will expand by 10%, further reinforcing its importance in the global market.



Brazil’s presence at KBIS aims to connect Brazilian natural stones directly with key specifiers, designers, architects, and North American professionals. “The goal is to establish our natural stones as a symbol of quality, sustainability, and exceptional design, highlighting their unique beauty compared to competing products like artificial surfaces,” said Centrorochas President Tales Machado.



“At KBIS 2025, we will celebrate Brazil’s unparalleled geodiversity and strengthen our ties with the international market, demonstrating to the world that our natural stones are more than mere materials—they are true works of art,” added the sectoral project manager, Thiago Fukuda.



About It’s Natural – Brazilian Natural Stone

It’s Natural – Brazilian Natural Stone is an export incentive program developed by the Brazilian Center of Ornamental Stone Exporters (Centrorochas) in partnership with the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil). Currently supporting 223 companies, the program aims to stimulate and increase Brazilian ornamental stone exports through a set of strategic internationalization actions, including promotion, image strengthening, and sector development in the global market. Companies interested in joining the project can register for free at



About Centrorochas

The Brazilian Center of Ornamental Stone Exporters addresses all national demands to enhance the competitiveness of the ornamental stone sector. The entity provides direct support in processes related to the presence of Brazilian businesses abroad, combining commercial and operational activities to drive the development and growth of Brazilian companies.



About ApexBrasil

The Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency works to promote Brazilian products and services abroad and attract foreign investment to strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy. To achieve these goals, the agency carries out diverse trade promotion actions aimed at boosting exports and showcasing Brazilian products and services internationally, such as prospective and trade missions, business rounds, support for Brazilian companies' participation in major international fairs, and visits from foreign buyers and opinion leaders to learn about Brazilian productive infrastructure. ApexBrasil also coordinates with public and private stakeholders to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) to Brazil, focusing on sectors strategic to the development of Brazilian businesses and the nation's competitiveness.



