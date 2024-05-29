UK MPs suggest that Britin should back Moroccan dominion over Western Sahara

(MENAFN) A coalition of lawmakers from the United Kingdom Parliament, spanning both the House of Commons and the House of Lords, has penned a letter to British Foreign Secretary David Cameron, urging immediate recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over the Western Sahara region in North Africa. Dated May 23rd, the letter, signed by over 30 MPs, emphasizes the endorsement of a plan proposed by Rabat as the sole viable solution to the enduring conflict surrounding the sparsely inhabited former Spanish colony, which Morocco annexed almost fifty years ago.



The parliamentarians assert that backing Rabat's plan aligns with Britain's principles and international obligations while emphasizing that such support would not compromise the nation's stance on British Overseas Territories. Furthermore, they argue that endorsing Moroccan sovereignty could contribute significantly to achieving peace in the strategically vital region.



The Western Sahara conflict has persisted for decades, with Morocco and the Sahrawi people, led by the Polisario Front movement, engaged in a protracted struggle. Following a 15-year war for independence, a fragile ceasefire brokered by the United Nations in 1991 temporarily halted hostilities.



The annexation of Western Sahara by Morocco has not only intensified tensions with the Sahrawi people but also strained relations with neighboring Algeria, a staunch supporter of Western Sahara's autonomy. Despite international pressure, Rabat maintains that limited autonomy is the most feasible political solution for the territory, which is home to just over 550,000 inhabitants.



In April 2007, Morocco presented its Autonomy Plan for Western Sahara to the United Nations Security Council. The proposal outlines Rabat's intention to devolve administrative, legislative, and judicial powers to local residents while retaining Moroccan sovereignty, including control over foreign policy, security, and defense matters in the phosphate-rich region.

