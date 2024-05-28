               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
International Everest Day 2024: Day, History, Significance


5/28/2024 11:00:12 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) International Everest Day 2024:
International Everest Day, observed on May 29, commemorates the first ascent of Mount Everest by Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay in 1953. It celebrates human determination, promotes environmental awareness, and boosts tourism in Nepal through events and educational programs, honoring the legacy and inspiring future adventurers


International Everest Day 2024: Day, History, Significance Image

International Everest Day, celebrated on May 29, honors first successful summit of Mount Everest by Sir Edmund Hillary, Tenzing Norgay in 1953


International Everest Day 2024: Day, History, Significance Image

International Everest Day is observed on May 29 each year which marks the historic ascent of Mount Everest by Sir Edmund Hillary of New Zealand and Tenzing Norgay of Nepal in 1953


International Everest Day 2024: Day, History, Significance Image

The day commemorates the first successful summit of Mount Everest, the world's highest peak at 8,848 meters


International Everest Day 2024: Day, History, Significance Image

On this day, events are held in Nepal and worldwide, including memorial ceremonies, adventure activities, and educational programs


International Everest Day 2024: Day, History, Significance Image

The day focuses on the environmental issues affecting the Himalayas, such as glacier melting, deforestation, and pollution. It encourages conservation efforts


International Everest Day 2024: Day, History, Significance Image

This day plays a crucial role in promoting Nepal's tourism industry, showcasing its rich cultural heritage and natural beauty


International Everest Day 2024: Day, History, Significance Image

The legacy of Hillary and Norgay continues to inspire mountaineers and adventurers. International Everest Day reminds us of the power of perseverance

