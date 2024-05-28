Germany Sends New Aid Shipment For Ukraine's Energy Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As part of the German-Ukrainian Energy Partnership, Germany has handed over three power transformers and special equipment to Ukrainian power engineers.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Energy Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“A new aid shipment has been handed over as part of the German-Ukrainian Energy Partnership. These are three large power transformers with a capacity of 40,000 kVA each to supply distribution network nodes and 16 special equipment units,” the report states.

Some equipment has already reached Ukraine. In particular, Kharkivoblenergo received four trucks with a loader crane to carry out emergency and major maintenance works in power grids. Two vehicles were handed over to Mykolaivoblenergo and one to Ternopiloblenergo.

The rest of vehicles will soon be delivered to power engineers in the Cherkasy, Khmelnytskyi and Zaporizhzhia regions. Additional special equipment units will be sent to the Kharkiv and Mykolaiv regions.

Other equipment, such as transformers, is now on its way to Ukraine.

According to the ministry, since the Russian full-scale invasion started, Ukraine has received 120 humanitarian aid shipments from Germany, totaling more than 1,670 tonnes.

A reminder that Sweden is allocating a new aid package worth SEK 650 million (EUR 56.5 million) to increase Ukraine's electricity generation and transmission capacity.

Photo: Ukrainian Energy Ministry