Coorg To Kabini-7 Monsoon Getaways Near Bangalore

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Here are seven monsoon getaways near Bangalore that are perfect for enjoying the lush greenery and pleasant weather.

Scenic coffee plantations, Abbey Falls, and Nagarhole National Park. The region's misty landscapes and gushing waterfalls are especially beautiful during the monsoon season.

Edakkal Caves, Banasura Sagar Dam, Chembra Peak, and Soochipara Falls. Wayanad's rich biodiversity and numerous trekking options make it a great monsoon retreat.

Coffee plantations, Mullayanagiri Peak, Baba Budangiri, and Hebbe Falls. The monsoon transforms this region into a green paradise with numerous waterfalls and scenic viewpoints.

Yercaud Lake, Shevaroy Hills, and Kiliyur Falls. This quaint hill station in Tamil Nadu offers cool weather and beautiful landscapes, perfect for a monsoon escape.

Manjarabad Fort, Bisle View Point, and many trekking trails. This hill station is known for its picturesque landscapes, which look even more stunning during the monsoon.

Kabini River, Nagarhole National Park, and Kabini Dam. A perfect spot for wildlife enthusiasts, it offers great opportunities for spotting animals in the lush, rain-soaked forests.

Known as the "Cherrapunji of the South," Agumbe receives heavy rainfall, making it an ideal destination for experiencing monsoon in full swing.