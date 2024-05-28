Engagedly Report Reveals 97% Of Leaders Agree Generative AI Revolutionizes Recruitment

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Engagedly, a frontrunner in AI-empowered talent management solutions, today announced the release of its much-anticipated report, "Leveraging Artificial Intelligence in Human Resource Management". This comprehensive study builds upon Engagedly's prior research on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in HR, offering fresh insights into how HR leaders are leveraging AI to navigate the ever-changing future of work.



Engagedly's latest report delves into critical data gathered through extensive research, examining the current state and future potential of AI in HR practices. Key findings include:

Overwhelmingly Positive Outlook: 89% of HR leaders surveyed believe AI will enhance efficiency, streamline processes, and offer data-driven insights for better decision-making.

Generative AI Revolution: 97% of industry leaders agree Generative AI streamlines and enhances recruitment and selection processes.

AI for Fair Hiring: 94% of HR professionals believe AI plays a pivotal role in identifying suitable candidates and reducing hiring bias.

AI in Cultural Fit Evaluation: 90% of respondents expressed confidence in AI algorithms for assessing cultural fit within their organizations.

Boosting Engagement & Productivity: 89% of HR professionals are positive about AI's influence on employee engagement, with 48% reporting a significant increase in HR team productivity due to AI.



"AI has the potential to revolutionize human capabilities, and HR teams have a pivotal role in ensuring fairness and an ethical approach to AI within organizations. Indeed, in the strategy to maximize productivity with AI, CEOs and leaders must not only involve HR teams in the process but also make them an integral part of the leadership." - Says Sri Chellappa, President & Co-Founder, Engagedly.



The report offers a roadmap for HR leaders seeking to harness the power of AI to optimize their HR operations and empower their workforce. Key topics explored include:

AI-Powered Recruitment

Optimizing Onboarding & Training with AI

Data-Driven Performance Management with AI

AI for Learning & Development

Boost Engagement & Productivity with AI

Frontline Empowerment with AI

Engagedly's "Leveraging Artificial Intelligence in Human Resource Management" provides HR professionals with a clear vision of the transformative potential of AI. As more organizations embrace these cutting-edge technologies, the report equips HR leaders with the knowledge and insights necessary to navigate the future of work and build a thriving people-centric organization.



About Engagedly

Engagedly is a leading provider of a comprehensive People Strategy platform, designed to empower organizations to cultivate high-performing workforces. Leveraging a combination of AI, automation, and gamification, Engagedly's E3 platform (Engage-Enable-Execute) fosters a dynamic environment that aligns employee aspirations with organizational goals. This innovative solution streamlines HR processes across performance management, learning & development, growth tracking, and employee feedback, empowering organizations to unlock employee potential and drive continuous growth.

