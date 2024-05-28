Project Qatar Focuses On Sustainable Construction And Smart Manufacturing

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Finance H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari inaugurated Project Qatar 2024, the international trade exhibition specialising in construction technology and building materials held under the patronage of the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani at DECC, yesterday.

The four-day event is organised by IFP Qatar with the support of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and in partnership with the Public Works Authority (Ashghal) featuring 130 Qatari firms and 120 international companies from 25 countries.

Minister Al Kuwari toured a number of the pavilions, which included major government and semi-governmental exhibitors and key local and international private sector companies and was briefed on the products on display.

The event saw several dignitaries and official delegations including Assistant Undersecretary for Industry and Business Development Affairs at the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, H E Saleh bin Majid Al Khulaifi and a large number of prominent business leaders. It also witnessed presence of over 60 ambassadors from participating countries and heads of diplomatic missions in Qatar, along with dozens of international trade delegations.

“The construction market in Qatar is on the brink of a transformative era with the aim to fulfill the Qatar National Vision 2030. This new chapter emphasises the development of industrial and social infrastructure projects, seamlessly integrating cutting-edge technologies and elements of smart cities into construction endeavours,” Haidar Mshaimesh, General Manager of IFP Qatar said.

“The 20th edition of Project Qatar marks a significant transformation in terms of sectoral diversity. Emerging sectors such as smart manufacturing, sustainable construction, and digital innovation account for a significant portion of the participation. As Qatar seeks to attract foreign investment and expertise to support its ambitious infrastructure ongoing and planned projects, the event focuses on strengthening partnerships between Qatari and international companies, attracting exhibitors and visitors from key markets worldwide, and facilitating cross-border collaborations and joint ventures,” Mshaimesh added.

Speaking to The Peninsula, Anastasia Volokhova, Brand Strategy Manager at GulfCrafts, highlighted how the company has shifted towards manufacturing eco-friendly and sustainable products while prioritising product recycling to ensure sustainability.

During the event, the company is showcasing its latest innovative products as part of its strategy to strengthen its presence in the Qatari market. GulfCrafts offers five distinct business lines including signage & wayfinding, bespoke gifts & awards, bespoke accessories, and other specialised services such as PVD coating, and large format printing.

Volokhova said,“We have been partners with IFP and Project Qatar for around 15 years. This year we decided to bring new products to showcase during the exhibition. First of all, it is our modular profiles with which we built our exhibition booth and stands and this time we made a double deck. It's a new product we are bringing to Qatar from Belgium and we are the official ambassador in Qatar of Aluvision Belgium modular profile system which is a very sustainable product and are extremely proud to be bringing this kind of innovative product to Qatar.”

“We are displaying some artefacts made using additive manufacturing technique, statues and signage's. It's the first time that we are bringing LED screens as a company and have five screens showing various artworks and content to display different shapes, forms and sizes that we could incorporate artwork into using modular profiles,” she added.

Volokhova further noted“We cover every sector in Qatar and have government and private sector, banking, hospitality, transportation, and education. We would like to reinforce our position in exhibitions and events. Therfore, we are establishing more solid presence in this sector, as well as retail because our 3D capacity, additive manufacturing capacities will give us a lot of opportunities to create unique showpieces for displays."