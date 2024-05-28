Riverstone International School Teacher Honored For His Unique Course With 2024 Outstanding Humanities Educator Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Josh Udesen Honored with 2024 Outstanding Humanities Educator Award for Innovative World Religions Course

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Riverstone International School proudly announces that Josh Udesen has been honored with the prestigious 2024 Outstanding Humanities Educator Award by the Idaho Humanities Council (IHC). This esteemed award recognizes Udesen's exceptional contributions to humanities education in Idaho, particularly his work in fostering a deeper understanding of world religions and cultural diversity among his students.

Josh Udesen's dedication to education has been evident for over twenty years through his world religions course at Riverstone International School. His teaching philosophy emphasizes curiosity and the appreciation of diverse perspectives. "From the devout believer to the skeptical humanist, we all have questions about the world beyond ourselves. Where we come from, what is the meaning of it all, what happens to us, what is right, what is wrong, why certain things happen-and students suddenly realize there are no easy answers," says Udesen.

After a decade-long hiatus, the IHC revived the Outstanding Humanities Educator Award to honor exceptional K-12 teachers in Idaho. The award was open to public nominations in three categories based on grade levels taught: K-5th, 6-8th, and 9-12th. Each winner received a $1,500 cash award and was celebrated at ceremonies hosted by their respective schools.

Johanna Bringhurst, IHC Director of Programs, expressed the council's enthusiasm in reinstating this tradition, stating, "The IHC is thrilled to bring back a tradition that celebrates the important contributions being made within K-12 classrooms across the state. We received many excellent nominations for this honor because Idaho communities value the work humanities teachers are doing."

The Idaho Humanities Council and the National Endowment for the Humanities define "the humanities" to include disciplines such as history, literature, philosophy, jurisprudence, cultural anthropology, comparative religion, art history and criticism, music history, and other interpretive disciplines that yield wisdom through study.

