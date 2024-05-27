Bulgarian President Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev On May 28-Independence Day Of Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The President of the Republic of Bulgaria, Rumen Radev, has senta letter of congratulation to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev onthe occasion of May 28-Azerbaijan's Independence Day.

According to Azernews , the letter reads:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic ofAzerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

Please accept my heartfelt congratulations for peace andprosperity of the Azerbaijani people on the occasion of theNational holiday of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Allow me to express my satisfaction with the fruitfulinteraction and cooperation between our two countries and peoplesand to reaffirm that the Republic of Bulgaria highly values itsexcellent relations of friendship and strategic partnership withthe Republic of Azerbaijan.

I am confident that following our latest talks and the signingof the Joint Declaration on Strengthening the Strategic Partnershipbetween the Republic of Bulgaria and the Republic of Azerbaijan on8 May this year in Baku, the intense bilateral political dialogueof recent years will acquire new dimensions. I believe that thepragmatic approach followed by us in our bilateral relations willcontinue its positive dynamics in the future.

Wishing you good health and success in your highly responsiblework, please accept, Dear Mr. President, the assurances of myhighest consideration.

Sincerely,

Rumen Radev

President of the Republic of Bulgaria