President Of Republic Of Srpska Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev On May 28-Independence Day Of Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Milorad Dodik, President of the Republic of Srpska, has sent aletter of congratulation to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev onthe occasion of May 28-Azerbaijan's Independence Day.

According to Azernews , the letter reads:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic ofAzerbaijan

Honourable President,

Your Excellency,

On behalf of people and institutions of the Republic of Srpskaand my own behalf, it is my honour to convey sincere regards andbest wishes on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republicof Azerbaijan.

Due to your leadership, the Republic of Azerbaijan grew anddeveloped into a regional leader and economic power, and I am proudto say that the Republic of Srpska and the Republic of Azerbaijanshare warm and friendly relations, full of understanding and mutualrespect. In times of major tectonic geopolitical changes, andchallenges in both political and economical arena, understandingand respect for internal affairs as well as foreign policy of eachand every country, is of extreme importance.

The fact that Your country proved its independence at the globalscene by refusing to support unjust moral disqualification of theSerbs at the voting that took place on 23 May 2024 at the sessionof the General Assembly of the UN – is the proof of Your sovereignpolitics and deep awareness of the necessity to fight togetheragainst liberal terror and re-establishment of the unipolarworld.

The Serbs will never forget this historical decision of theGovernment of Azerbaijan and we remain deeply grateful for yourmost honourable stance in this matter!

With pleasure I do underline my firm belief that our bilateralcooperation in many areas and segments will mark growth and willhave upward trends. I honestly do believe that our relations willdevelop in the years to come in a way to be of use and advantage ofboth of our nations. My firm intention is to further develop ourfriendship and support by keeping and respecting it.

Honourable President,

Your Excellency,

Allow me to reiterate expressions of deep appreciation and goodwishes for your personal health and general well-being, as well asfor prosperity and development of friendly people of the Republicof Azerbaijan.

Sincerely,

Milorad Dodik

President of the Republic of Srpska