Meeting Of Leaders Of China, Japan, South Korea Hold In Seoul

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

On May 27, South Korean President Yun Seok-yeon, Chinese PrimeMinister Li Qiang and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida willhold a trilateral meeting in Seoul, Azernews reports.

This is the first joint meeting of the leaders of the threeAsian countries after December 2019. The sides discussed deepeningtrade and economic cooperation, cooperation in the field ofhealthcare, science and technology, disaster management, as well asexchange between peoples. At the meeting, 2025 and 2026 weredeclared the Years of Cultural Exchange between China, Japan andSouth Korea.

According to media reports, regional and international issueswere also on the agenda of the meeting. A joint statement isexpected to be adopted following the meeting. The leaders will alsotake part in a business forum, which will be organized with theparticipation of businessmen from all three countries. Thebilateral meetings took place on May 26.

It should be noted that although trade and economic cooperationbetween China, Japan and South Korea, which are economically largeAsian countries, is quite widespread, there are dissatisfactionsbetween the parties from a political point of view. China is atrading partner of both South Korea and Japan, and the UnitedStates is a political and even military ally of Tokyo and Seoul. Inaddition, Seoul and Tokyo want China to put pressure on NorthKorea, with which it has close relations, to stop its nuclearmissile activities. Beijing, on the other hand, opposes an increasein the military presence of the Western bloc in the region, led bythe United States through South Korea and Japan.