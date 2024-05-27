President: Finland Will Do Everything For Ukraine To Win

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During a visit to Estonia, Finnish President Alexander Stubb said that his country would do everything possible for Ukraine's victory.

This is reported by Yl , Ukrinform reports.

As noted, the main topics of the visit were bilateral relations between Finland and Estonia, security and defence, energy issues and critical infrastructure.

At a press conference with his Estonian counterpart, Alar Karis, Stubb said that they also discussed Russia's hybrid attacks, the events in Georgia and the importance of supporting Ukraine.

Stubb believes that the focus of all security policy should be on supporting Ukraine. According to him, Europe is lagging behind in terms of arms assistance.

"Finland will do everything to ensure that Ukraine wins," Stubb said.

According to Estonian President Karis, Western troops could be sent to Ukraine, for example, for demining.

's aid to Ukraine amounts to almost EUR 3

When asked about the possibility of Poland and the Baltic states sending troops to Ukraine, Karis said that "there have been discussions on this topic as well. The position of Ukrainians is that they need weapons, not troops, at this time".

He also stressed that military facilities in Russia are legitimate targets for Ukrainian strikes with Western weapons.

As Ukrinform reported, the Estonian president believes that the most important thing now is to stop the Russian military machine in Ukraine.

Photo: Matti Porre / Tasavallan presidentin kanslia