Macron talks about danger that surrounds EU

(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron has reiterated his concerns about the looming dangers facing the European Union, emphasizing the unprecedented challenges posed by both external adversaries and internal divisions. Speaking alongside German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier during a state visit to Berlin, Macron underscored the critical nature of the moment, warning that "our Europe" is at risk of demise.



Macron's remarks come in the wake of his earlier speech in April, where he issued a stark warning about the potential death of the European project. Emphasizing the gravity of the situation, Macron urged support for pro-European Union forces in the upcoming European elections, cautioning that the bloc is facing threats from nationalist movements both within and outside its borders.



The French president expressed deep concern over the rise of authoritarian tendencies within European democracies, attributing this phenomenon to a fascination with strongman politics and the proliferation of nationalist ideologies. Macron painted a troubling picture of the consequences of nationalist parties gaining power, suggesting that they would fail to effectively address critical issues such as the COVID-19 pandemic, migration challenges, and climate change.



In light of these challenges, Macron's message underscores the urgent need for unity and solidarity among European Union member states to confront the growing threats to European values and principles. The discourse surrounding Macron's warnings reflects the broader debate within the European Union about the rise of nationalism, the future of democracy, and the sustainability of the European project in an increasingly polarized and uncertain world.

