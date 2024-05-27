Celebrate Father's Day With Unique Gifts For Machinists & Metal Enthusiasts: Treat-Filled Milwaukee Packout Organizers.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

KBC Deep Profile MilwaukeePackout Gift Basket for Father's Day

KBC Low (on right) and Deep (on left) Profile MilwaukeePackout Gift Basket for Father's Day

KBC Low Profile Milwaukee Packout Gift Basket for Father's Day

KBC Tools & Machinery has really packed Milwaukee Packout Organizers with a variety of treats to treat Dad for Father's Day.

- Paula Bass, PresidentSTERLING HEIGHTS, MICHIGAN, USA, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This Father's Day, give the hardworking machinist in the family the perfect gifts that combine functionality and delight: the Milwaukee Packout Organizer Gift Baskets! Available now in both low and deep profiles, these unique gift ideas are sure to bring a smile to any dad's face while keeping tools organized and protected. Whether on the job or taking a break, these treats will keep him energized and satisfied.Paula Bass, President of KBC Tools & Machinery , recently came across the Milwaukee Packout organizers as they were being received into inventory at KBC and immediately recognized their potential as the perfect gift for a special client. Inspired by their versatility and sturdy design, she decided to fill one with an assortment of favorite treats. Carefully selecting a variety of goodies, she packed the organizer to create a unique and thoughtful gift. Dave Zagar, Vice President of KBC Tools & Machinery, had the honor of presenting this deliciously filled Packout organizer to the client, who was thrilled with the surprise. From the client's response it was obvious that these would make the perfect Father's Day gifts for those who love tools. The Milwaukee Packout Organizers are also available at KBC without goodies so that one can fill the organizers with a custom selection of treats, tools, and more.The Perfect Gifts for Any Machinist:Gift Basket 1: Milwaukee Deep Profile Packout Organizer(Item #: 1-828-48228432GB)ORGANIZER FEATURES:.50 lbs. Weight Capacity: Sturdy enough to handle a variety of tools and parts..IP65 Rated Protection: Dust and water resistance for reliable durability in any environment..Impact Resistant Polymer Construction: Built to withstand the rigors of the toughest jobs..Clear Top for Easy Identification of Contents: No more fumbling to find the right tool..Heavy Duty Latches: Secure and easy to use, keeping contents safe..Reinforced Hinge: Ensures long-lasting use..Includes (6) Quick-Adjust Dividers (3 Large, 3 Small): Customize storage for maximum efficiency..Exterior Dimensions: 19.7” W x 15.2” D x 7” H..Interior Dimensions: 18” W x 12” D x 5.5” H.PACKED FULL OF GOODIES:.Werther's Hard Candies.Ritz Bitz Cheese Crackers.Oreo Cookies.4 full boxes of 4 flavors of Pop Tarts(Contents may vary & may contain nuts.)Gift Basket 2: Milwaukee Packout Low Profile Organizer(Item #: 1-828-48228431GB)ORGANIZER FEATURES:.Slim Design for Organization of Small Items: Ideal for keeping small parts and tools in order..Impact Resistant Polymer Body: Durable construction for long-term use..IP65 Rated Protection: Dust and water resistance for all-weather protection..No-Travel Bins: Sealed bins prevent small parts from migrating between compartments..Clear Top for Easy Identification of Contents: Quick and easy access to needed items..Integrated Center Slot for Long Bits and Blades: Versatile storage options..Heavy Duty Latches: Ensures the organizer stays closed and secure..Reinforced Hinge: Provides extra durability..Includes (8) Small and (2) Large Bins: Flexible organization to suit various needs..Exterior Dimensions: 19.7” W x 16.3” D x 2.5” H..Interior Dimensions: 18.0” W x 12.0” D x 1.8” H.INCLUDED GOODIES:.Jolly Ranchers & Werther's Hard Candies.Kit Kat Bars.Kind or Kashi Bars.Pistachio Nuts.Beef Sticks(Contents may vary & may contain nuts.)Before turning these fantastic organizers into the ultimate tool storage solutions, dads are encouraged to enjoy all the goodies inside. It's a tough job, but someone has to do it! Remember, no tools allowed until every treat is eaten – that's an order from the gift-giving committee!Don't miss out on these fantastic gift opportunities. Celebrate Father's Day with the Milwaukee Packout Organizer Gift Baskets and make it a day to remember!Happy Father's Day to all the amazing machinists out there!KBC Tools & Machinery has been providing the metalworking industry with the best tools at the best prices since 1965: cutting tools, indexable tooling, fluids, work holding, abrasives, measuring & inspection equipment, toolroom accessories, hand tools, shop supplies, power & air tools, and machinery. KBC is proud to be certified as a WBE company in Canada and a WBENC company in The USA. KBC is one of the leading metal cutting tool and machinery catalogue houses in North America with 3 locations complete with showroom in Canada: Mississauga, ON; Oldcastle, ON; and Delta, BC; and 4 locations in The U.S.A.: Sterling Heights, MI; Sterling Heights, MI Machinery Showroom; Elk Grove Village, IL; and Fullerton, CA; KBC Tools & Machinery – - All Metal...All The Time!

PAULA BASS

KBC TOOLS & MACHINERY

+1 905-564-6600

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram