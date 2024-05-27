Egypt Pres. Warns Of Risks Of Military Operations In Rafah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 27 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi on Monday warned of the risks and the humanitarian and security consequences of Israeli occupation's military operations in the Palestinian city of Rafah.

Presidential spokesman, Ahmad Fahmy said in a statement that this was highlighted during President Al-Sisi's meeting with a delegation of American Congress members from both the Democratic and the Republican parties, led by Senator Jerry Moran.

During the meeting, President Al-Sisi stressed the need to intensify efforts to contain the situation and stop the Israeli occupation war on Palestinians to end the ongoing humanitarian tragedy the Palestinians in Gaza have been facing since October, and to prevent the spreading of the crisis.

The Egyptian President emphasized the necessity of serious international engagement in implementing the two-state solution in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions as the key to justice, peace and security for the entire region.

On their part, the American delegation affirmed that their visit comes within the context of the special importance the US attaches to the strategic partnership with Egypt, noting its significant contributions as a pillar of regional stability and their appreciation for Egypt's efforts in establishing peace and security in the region.

The delegation pointed out Egypt's essential role in advancing efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza, the exchange of prisoners, as well as Egypt's efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to Palestine. (end)

aff









MENAFN27052024000071011013ID1108261500