ORIS Introduces The Sweet Taste Of Summer

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, United Arab Emirates - 27 May 2024: For 2024, Oris is delighted to introduce two summer-infused iterations of the new Aquis Date 41.50 mm. The pair carry all the ergonomic, aesthetic and performance refinements of the new Aquis collection introduced at Watches and Wonders Geneva earlier this year, only now with summer inspired dials in either refreshing green or sunny red. Otherwise, they follow the same format as the core collection Aquis Date 41.50 mm; a stainless steel case and three-link bracelet with an elegant, slimline profile, a uni-directional rotating bezel with a ceramic insert, a screw-down crown with protection, lumed detailing, a transparent case back, a high-quality Swiss Made automatic movement, and water resistance to 30 bar (300 metres).
Aquis Date 41.50 mm
Case
Material Multi-piece stainless steel case and uni- directional rotating bezel with ceramic insert
Size 41.50 mm, 1.634 inches
Top glass Sapphire, domed on both sides, anti- reflective coating inside
Case back Stainless steel, screwed, see-through mineral glass
Operating devices Stainless steel screw-in security crown
Water resistance 30 bar (300 metres)
Interhorn width 22 mm
Movement
Number Oris 733
Dimensions Ø 25.60 mm, 11 1/2'''
Functions Centre hands for hours, minutes and seconds, date window, instantaneous date, date corrector, fine timing device and stop-second Winding Automatic
Power reserve 41 hours
Vibrations 4 Hz (28'800 A/h)
Jewels 26
Dial and bracelet
Design Green or red dial
Luminous material Indices and hands in Super- LumiNova® Indices Applied
Bracelet Multi-piece stainless steel metal bracelet with security folding clasp with extension
Availability May 2024 - Swiss retail price CHF 2'400
MENAFN27052024003092003082ID1108261271
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.