ORIS Introduces The Sweet Taste Of Summer

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, United Arab Emirates - 27 May 2024: For 2024, Oris is delighted to introduce two summer-infused iterations of the new Aquis Date 41.50 mm. The pair carry all the ergonomic, aesthetic and performance refinements of the new Aquis collection introduced at Watches and Wonders Geneva earlier this year, only now with summer inspired dials in either refreshing green or sunny red. Otherwise, they follow the same format as the core collection Aquis Date 41.50 mm; a stainless steel case and three-link bracelet with an elegant, slimline profile, a uni-directional rotating bezel with a ceramic insert, a screw-down crown with protection, lumed detailing, a transparent case back, a high-quality Swiss Made automatic movement, and water resistance to 30 bar (300 metres).

Aquis Date 41.50 mm

Case

Material Multi-piece stainless steel case and uni- directional rotating bezel with ceramic insert

Size 41.50 mm, 1.634 inches

Top glass Sapphire, domed on both sides, anti- reflective coating inside

Case back Stainless steel, screwed, see-through mineral glass



Operating devices Stainless steel screw-in security crown

Water resistance 30 bar (300 metres)

Interhorn width 22 mm

Movement

Number Oris 733

Dimensions Ø 25.60 mm, 11 1/2'''

Functions Centre hands for hours, minutes and seconds, date window, instantaneous date, date corrector, fine timing device and stop-second Winding Automatic

Power reserve 41 hours

Vibrations 4 Hz (28'800 A/h)

Jewels 26

Dial and bracelet

Design Green or red dial

Luminous material Indices and hands in Super- LumiNova® Indices Applied

Bracelet Multi-piece stainless steel metal bracelet with security folding clasp with extension

Availability May 2024 - Swiss retail price CHF 2'400