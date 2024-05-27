Cherevatyi Introduced As New Ukrinform Director

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Acting Minister for Culture and Information Policy Rostyslav Karandieiev has introduced the new Director General of Ukrinform, Serhii Cherevatyi, to the staff of the national news agency.

Characterizing the agency's new head, Karandieiev said that he is "a military man, a right man, a professional man."

According to him, Cherevatyi has a professional education in journalism - "right classical education, albeit in the area of military journalism".

Karandieiev said that the challenges of war are currently making adjustments in all spheres, including information policy, so it is important that the messages be competent and correspond to the present.

"Today we note, unfortunately, a certain weakening of attention to Ukraine. Since the beginning of the war, there has been a certain interest. Unfortunately, the events in Israel and psychological fatigue as a phenomenon are natural and normal. This should be dealt with professionally. Therefore, the task now is to concentrate information messages so as to renew attention to Ukraine, first of all, in the military sphere," he said.

Karandieiev added that the appeal to partner countries to protect Ukraine's skies is becoming relevant today, especially against the background of events in Kharkiv.

According to him, an information wave should be launched in a new way to support and draw attention to Ukraine.

Karandieiev thanked Ukrinform's previous head, Oleksiy Matsuka, for his work and noted that he would be offered "part of the work where he can also join."

"Serhii Cherevatyi will be better for Ukrinform's management. He, as a person who is a combat officer, until recently the spokesman of the Eastern Group of Forces, will ensure better communication with information partners -- the Armed Forces, the headquarters -- where we have to take all the information and carry it abroad," he said.

"I am glad that Serhii agreed to change his military uniform to a civilian one. I am sure that it will be the right [decision]," he said.

On May 24, Cherevatyi was appointed the new director general of Ukrinform in place of Oleksiy Matsuka, who had held the post since November 2023.