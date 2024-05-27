Trump promises to prevent Biden`s march to WWIII

(MENAFN) In a fiery address at the Libertarian Party's national convention in Washington DC, former United States President Donald Trump has reaffirmed his commitment to swiftly resolve the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict if re-elected in November. Positioned as the frontrunner for the Republican Party, Trump criticized the current administration's handling of international affairs, accusing the United States of exacerbating global tensions by funding foreign conflicts.



Trump asserted that under the leadership of President Joe Biden, the United States is veering towards becoming a "failed nation" and emphasized his promise to restore "peace and stability" upon returning to the White House. Highlighting key priorities, Trump outlined his intentions to address the border crisis, cease wasteful spending on foreign militaries, and safeguard American sovereignty from perceived encroachments by global governance structures.



Addressing a fervent crowd of supporters, Trump pledged to champion the ideals of freedom, prosperity, and capitalism in America. He promised swift action upon assuming office, vowing to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict to halt the expenditure of vast sums on overseas military interventions and to save countless lives.



In a stark warning against the specter of global conflict, Trump positioned himself as the sole leader capable of averting a potential World War Three. He underscored the unprecedented scale of destruction that such a conflict could entail, citing the proliferation of "massive weaponry" on the global stage.



While Trump did not elaborate on the specifics of his plan to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict during his speech, he previously claimed to possess a "detailed plan" during discussions with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Trump's promise to swiftly resolve the hostilities, even suggesting a timeline of "24 hours," underscores his assertive approach to international diplomacy and his self-perceived role as a peacemaker on the global stage.

