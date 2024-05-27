Volcano eruption on Indonesian island prompts aviation alert

(MENAFN) On Monday, a volcano located on the isolated Indonesian island of Halmahera erupted, releasing a dense ash cloud that soared six kilometers (approximately four miles) into the atmosphere, according to the nation's volcanology agency.



The agency also issued a cautionary notice for aviation authorities responsible for overseeing local flights in the area. This eruption comes in the wake of several others that occurred earlier this month, which were preceded by heightened volcanic activity observed since April. As a precautionary measure, evacuations have been conducted in seven nearby villages.



“The ash column is seen to be thick and grey and moving westward,” the agency mentioned, adding that the eruption took place at 3 AM local time (7 PM GMT), emphasizing the urgency of the situation. It recommended that a safety radius of seven kilometers (approximately 4.35 miles) be established to ensure the protection of nearby residents and travelers.



Footage shared by the agency on Monday depicted the volcano emitting ash, which gradually thickened and eventually obscured its visibility.



Furthermore, the agency raised a "red" color code warning to local aviation authorities on Monday, which is the highest level of alert due to the ash reaching heights exceeding six kilometers, as stated on its website.



Prior to this, the agency had elevated the alert level of the volcano to its maximum level on May 16.



The recent activities of Mount Ibu add to a series of eruptions from various volcanoes across Indonesia, a country located on the Pacific "Ring of Fire" and boasting 127 active volcanoes.



Mount Marapi, one of the most active volcanoes in West Sumatra province, experienced flash floods and cold lava flow following heavy rainfall on May 11, which led to the loss of at least 62 lives, with 10 individuals still reported missing.

MENAFN27052024000045015839ID1108260291