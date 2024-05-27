Rain Forecast In TN For Next 6 Days Following Cyclone Remal's Landfall

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, May 27 (IANS) The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast heavy rains with thunder and lightning in Tamil Nadu for the next six days. This is following the effect of Cyclone Remal which touched ground yesterday.

The weather department also predicted rains in Puducherry and Karaikal areas in the next six days.

Remal is the first cyclone in Bay of Bengal during this pre-monsoon season and it intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and made landfall between Sagar Island in West Bengal and Bangladesh's Khepupara, late Sunday night.

Tamil Nadu's fisheries department has banned all fishing activities in Ramanathapuram district till further announcement due to the cyclone.

The authorities of Pamban port of Rameswaram have raised storm warning cage number 2 to alert ships and fishermen. Storm warning cage number 2 is a warning given to ships and fishers about a storm with wind speed between 62kmph and 88kmph. This is to alert them about the possibility of people and vessels being in danger.

Fishermen are also advised to safely anchor their boats in harbours.