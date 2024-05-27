Israel’s bombing of tents in Gaza’s Rafah kill over 40

(MENAFN) According to reports from the Palestinian official news agency, at least 40 individuals lost their lives and several others sustained injuries during Israel's bombing of tents in northwestern Rafah, situated in the southernmost region of the Gaza Strip.



The attack targeted a recently established camp that was densely populated with thousands of displaced individuals, adjacent to the warehouses of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).



Sources indicated that Israeli forces launched approximately eight rockets towards the tents, resulting in a devastating impact on the crowded camp.



The airstrike ignited tents constructed from plastic and tin, as well as civilian vehicles, leading to severe destruction in the densely populated area inhabited by displaced families. Video footage shared on social media platforms depicted intense flames engulfing the area, with tents still occupied by many individuals, including children and women.



Given the challenging terrain, civil defense and ambulance crews encountered significant obstacles in retrieving the bodies of those affected by the airstrike.



Palestinian security sources revealed to a Chinese news agency that despite the area being densely populated with Gazans, it had been designated as a "safe area" by the Israeli military prior to the strike, raising concerns about the tragic consequences of the attack on innocent civilians in the region.



In a statement issued Sunday night, the Palestinian resistance group Hamas strongly denounced the bombing as "complete defiance and disregard for the decision of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that demanded it to stop its aggression against Rafah."



The statement also underscored that Israel's actions would not have been possible without the support and tacit approval of the United States, holding the U.S. administration fully accountable for the tragic and deadly attack.



The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated in a declaration that "an IDF aircraft struck a Hamas compound in Rafah in which significant Hamas terrorists were operating."

MENAFN27052024000045015839ID1108260245