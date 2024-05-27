Envoy: High-Level Visits Show Significance Of Relationship

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus to Qatar H E Nicholaos T. Manolis (pictured) said the visit by Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani is a tangible indication of the significance the two countries attribute to their bilateral relation and their fruitful cooperation in various fields.

In a statement to QNA, he said this official visit is important as is taking place just six months after the official visit of President of the Republic of Cyprus H E Nikos Christodoulides to Doha, which indicates the significance the two countries attribute to their bilateral relation in all fields.

He noted that the exploration of ways and means to further strengthen bilateral relations for the mutual benefit of the two friendly countries and peoples will be the main topics of deliberation, as well as other topics of mutual interest, adding that agreements and MoUs will be signed.

Ambassador Manolis said repeated visits between officials from the two countries, to Nicosia and to Doha, respectively, in the higher and highest level, reflect the flourishing level of the bilateral relations as well as the common attention and concern to topics related to our broader geographical area in the Gulf and the Middle East. He said Cyprus is the closest EU country to the Gulf with a daily direct flight from Doha.