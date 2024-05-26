North Korea accuses US, South Korea of espionage, warns of immediate action

(MENAFN) North Korea has leveled accusations against the United States and South Korea, alleging espionage activities near the Korean Peninsula in May. According to official media reports, Deputy Defense Minister Kim Kang Il issued a warning, stating that if the sovereignty of North Korea was violated, the country would take "immediate measures" in response. The Central News Agency reported that dozens of American military aircraft were involved in espionage activities from May 13 to May 24, flying in North Korean airspace.



Kim Kang Il characterized these actions as exceeding the state of war, attributing them to hostile military espionage and maneuvers that have heightened regional military tensions. North Korea specifically condemned what it perceived as incursions into its maritime borders, implicating the South Korean Navy. The Deputy Defense Minister affirmed that Pyongyang would undertake necessary measures to address these perceived infringements on its sovereignty.



In addition to the accusations of espionage, Kim Kang Il criticized South Korea for its provocative actions, particularly the sending of balloons containing anti-regime messages towards North Korea. This act was labeled as a dangerous provocation, with warnings issued regarding potential responses from North Korea.



These developments come amid strained relations between North and South Korea, with Pyongyang designating Seoul as its "main enemy" and taking steps such as the closure of agencies dedicated to reunification efforts. The escalation of tensions underscores the fragile state of affairs on the Korean Peninsula, with the potential for further provocations and confrontations between the two neighboring nations.

