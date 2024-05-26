German political group prohibits leading nominee due to Nazi remarks

(MENAFN) The right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has been embroiled in controversy as its top candidate for the upcoming European parliamentary elections, Maximilian Krah, was compelled to step down after facing backlash for his defense of members of the Nazi SS. Krah's resignation came after the party barred him from participating in campaign activities earlier in the week.



In a statement posted on social media, Krah expressed regret over the misinterpretation of his remarks, which he described as factual and nuanced, asserting that they were being exploited to tarnish the reputation of the AfD. The controversy erupted when Krah made comments to Italian newspaper La Repubblica, suggesting that not all individuals who wore an SS uniform were automatically criminals. In a subsequent interview with the Financial Times, he further defended SS members, portraying them as ordinary individuals forced into service.



However, Krah's remarks sparked outrage and condemnation, given the SS's notorious role in implementing the Holocaust and perpetrating war crimes during World War II. The SS, unlike the regular German armed forces, was exclusively comprised of Nazi party members and played a significant role in carrying out atrocities across Eastern Europe.



Aside from tarnishing the AfD's image, Krah's comments strained relations between the party and its right-wing ally in France, Marine Le Pen's National Rally (RN). The controversy underscores the sensitivity surrounding discussions of Nazi history in contemporary European politics and highlights the challenges faced by far-right parties in navigating historical legacies while maintaining political alliances.

