A recent SNS Insider report reveals that the acetone market , valued at USD 6.1 billion in 2023, is expected to reach an impressive USD 11.01 billion by 2031. This translates to a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.

Growing Demand Across Industries

Acetone, a versatile chemical compound, finds applications in a wide range of industries. In the automotive sector, it is crucial to produce bisphenol A (BPA), a key component of polycarbonate used in manufacturing various car parts.

The industrial sector relies heavily on acetone for paints & coatings, adhesives, disinfectants, and thinners. In the pharmaceutical industry, acetone serves as a solvent in hand sanitizers and an excipient in drugs. It also plays a vital role in the production of polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA), a versatile plastic used in various applications. The cosmetics industry is another significant consumer of acetone, where it is the primary ingredient in nail polish remover and a solvent in skin creams. The rising demand for these products is expected to contribute to market growth in the coming years.

INEOS Phenol GmbH



INEOS Phenol GmbH

SABIC

The Dow Chemical Company

Domo Chemicals GmbH

Formosa Chemical and Fiber Corporation

Kumho P&B Chemicals

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Honeywell Research Chemicals

Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp.

Altivia Chemicals and other

Market Analysis

The increasing demand for chemicals and petrochemicals across various industries is a major driver of the acetone market. Additionally, the shift towards eco-friendly products in the cosmetics and personal care sector is creating opportunities for renewable dimethyl ketone, a sustainable and natural alternative to traditional acetone. The high demand for green solvents in the industrial sector presents a lucrative opportunity for market growth.

Recent Developments



In April 2021, Borealis AG acquired NOVA Chemicals' 50% stake in Novealis Holdings LLC, expanding its footprint in North America and Europe. In December 2020, Trinseo, a global materials company, announced a deal to acquire Arkema's polymethyl methacrylates (PMMA) and activated methyl methacrylates (MMA) businesses.

Segment Analysis

By Grade, the technical grade segment dominated the market with a revenue share of about 96.4% in 2023 due to its extensive use in various industries and lower cost. The rising construction activities are expected to fuel the demand for technical-grade acetone further.

By Application, the solvents application segment led the market with a revenue share of about 36.7% in 2023, driven by the demand for hand sanitizers and pharmaceuticals.

By Grade



Technical Grade Specialty Grade

By Application



Solvents

Bisphenol A (BPA)

Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Others

By End-use



Agricultural Chemicals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Automotive

Paints & Coatings

Plastics

Pharmaceuticals

Rubber Processing

Printing Ink

Polymer & Resin Processing

Adhesive Others

Impact of the Global Disruption

The Russia-Ukraine war has caused disruptions in the global supply chain, leading to increased raw material and energy prices. This has affected the production cost of acetone, potentially impacting market growth. However, the conflict has also led to increased demand for acetone in the pharmaceutical industry due to the need for hand sanitizers and disinfectants.

The global economic slowdown has impacted various industries, including construction and automotive, which are significant consumers of acetone. The reduced demand from these sectors may hinder market growth. However, the demand for acetone in the pharmaceutical industry remains relatively stable, providing some resilience to the market. For example, a leading chemical manufacturer reported a decline in acetone sales to the automotive sector due to reduced car production during the economic slowdown. However, the company experienced increased sales to pharmaceutical companies for the production of hand sanitizers.

Asia Pacific dominated the acetone market with a revenue share of about 47.8% in 2023

This is due to the high demand from various industries in countries like China, India, and Japan. China, the major consumer of acetone, is expected to drive product consumption due to the growth of the pharmaceutical and electronics sectors.

Europe is projected to witness the highest CAGR of about 8.3% during the forecast period. Increased consumer spending on cosmetics and personal care products, coupled with growing awareness about skin and beauty care, is driving the demand for acetone in the region.

Key Takeaways



The acetone market is experiencing robust growth due to rising demand in emerging economies and various end-user industries.

The versatility of acetone in applications ranging from industrial solvents to pharmaceutical excipients contributes to its market expansion.

The increasing adoption of eco-friendly alternatives like renewable dimethyl ketone is creating new opportunities in the market.

The Asia Pacific region dominates the market, driven by the growing demand from China, India, and Japan.

The Russia-Ukraine war and the global economic slowdown have disrupted supply chains and reduced demand, impacting market dynamics. Europe is expected to witness the highest growth rate, fueled by increasing consumer spending on personal care and cosmetics products.

