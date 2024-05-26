FSSAI Warns Against Sale Of Human Milk And Its Products In India

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has on May 24 denied permission for the processing or selling of human milk under the FSS Act, 2006 FSSAI has also advised that all activities related to the commercialisation of human milk and its products should be stopped an advisory dated May 24, titled 'Advisory on Unauthorized commercialization of human milk and its products', the FSSAI said that it is in“receipt of representations from various registered societies regarding commercialization of human milk and its products”.It added that the FSSAI“has not permitted the processing and / or selling of human milk under FSS Act, 2006 and rules/regulations made there under.”“Therefore, it is advised that all such activities related to the commercialization of human milk and its products should be immediately stopped. Any violation to this may result initiation of action against the FBO(s) in accordance with FSS Act, 2006 and rule / regulations made thereunder,” it stated.“Further, the State and Central Licensing Authorities should ensure that no license/registration is granted to such FBOs involved in the processing or selling of 'Mother's milk/Human milk',” it added finds no trace of ethylene oxide in samples of MDH, EverestEarlier on May 21, the food regulator also said it has not found any trace of ethylene oxide in samples of spices of two major brands MDH and Everest that were tested in 28 accredited laboratories, PTI reproted citing sources said to them, reports from six other laboratories are still pending month, the FSSAI started taking samples of spices in powder form of all brands, including MDH and Everest, from across the country in view of quality concerns flagged by Hong Kong and Singapore Hong Kong's Center for Food Safety (CFS) had asked consumers not to buy certain spice mix products of MDH and Everest, citing the presence of ethylene oxide beyond the permissible limit products are MDH's Madras Curry Powder, Everest Fish Curry Masala, MDH Sambhar Masala Mixed Masala Powder, and MDH Curry Powder Mixed Masala Powder to sources, a pan India drive was initiated on April 22 through all the commissioners of food safety of states and Union Territories and regional directors of FSSAI said the samples of Everest spices were picked up from their two manufacturing facilities. As many as 25 samples from MDH have been lifted by FSSAI from their 11 manufacturing facilities, they said.
