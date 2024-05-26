Borrell On Attacks Against Kharkiv: Europe Should Urgently Bolster Ukraine's Air Defense

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The EU's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, condemns "in the strongest terms" Russian attacks against Kharkiv on May 25 and says that Ukraine's air defense should be bolstered.

He said this in a post on X , Ukrinform reports.

"I condemn in the strongest terms Russia's heinous attacks against Kharkiv city today, including a crowded mall, killing and wounding civilians," Borrell said.

According to him, all perpetrators of these and other Russian war crimes will be held to account.

"These systematic Russian crimes against civilians and civilian infrastructure stress again the need for Europe to urgently ramp up support for air defense: it saves lives and protects Ukrainian towns," Borrell said.

Earlier reports said that Russian forces hit an Epitsentr hardware superstore in Kharkiv with two glide bombs, killing 11 people. They also attacked the center of the city, injuring 20 people.