Shura Council Takes Part In AIPU Executive Committee Meeting

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Shura Council Saturday participated in the 34th session of the Executive Committee of Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union (AIPU), held in Algiers.

HE Member of the Shura Council, member of the Executive Committee of AIPU Dr Sultan bin Hassan al-Dosari, represented the Shura Council at the meeting.

The meeting discussed the report of the AIPU's secretary-general and the AIPU's advancement mechanisms, in addition to forming the ad hoc committees and reviewing the agenda items of the 36th meeting of AIPU.

President of AIPU Ibrahim Boughali affirmed that the meeting comes on the heels of the extremely perilous developments at the regional and global levels which cast their shadow and profound impacts on the Arab region, primarily the situation in Palestine, along with racial and brutal crimes being committed by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinians.

He pointed out that the situation in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian Territories will be central to the agenda of the upcoming 36th meeting of AIPU.

MENAFN25052024000067011011ID1108257483