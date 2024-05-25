Azerbaijan To Establish Electricity Market Operator

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A market operator will be established in Azerbaijan as anindividual legal entity under the transmission system operator, Azernews reports citing the“Action plan for thephased introduction of electricity market elements”, approved bythe Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The operator will be established under the wholesale market'stemporary rules, provided for the second stage, to organize theactivities of the wholesale electricity market.

In this regard, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy must submit therelevant draft legal act together with the Ministry of Economy andAzerEnergy OJSC from July 1 to December 31, 2025.

AzerEnergy OJSC is the transmission system operator inAzerbaijan.