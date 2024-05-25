Spacex Countering Russia's Attempts To Jam Starlink Signal - Musk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) SpaceX is spending significant resources to counter Russia's attempts to jam Starlink satellite communications on the Ukrainian battlefields.
That's according to CEO Elon Musk, who addressed the issue on X , Ukrinform reports.
"SpaceX is spending significant resources combating Russian jamming efforts. This is a tough problem," Musk said.
According to the company owner, the Russians succeeded in "shutting down" every communications system except Starlink. Read also:
Poland to continue paying subscription fees for Starlink
terminals in Ukraine
As Ukrinform reported earlier, The New York Times, with reference to the Ukrainian military and officials, published a report stating that shortly before Russia launched an offensive in Kharkiv region, the invaders disrupted the Starlink satellite signal, which is used by Ukraine's troops for communications, reconnaissance gathering, and drone attacks.
Photo: Getty Images
MENAFN25052024000193011044ID1108257183
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.