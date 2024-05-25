King Attends Ceremony Marking 78Th Independence Day

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 25 (Petra)-- His Majesty King Abdullah II on Saturday attended the ceremony held at Al Husseiniya Palace to mark Jordan's 78th Independence Day, also attended by Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah.During the ceremony, attended by His Royal Highness Prince Hashem bin Abdullah II, the heads of the authorities delivered speeches, congratulating His Majesty on the occasion of the Silver Jubilee, and stressing Jordanians' commitment to moving forward with modernisation and advancement, towards further prosperity for their homeland.They stressed Jordanians' steadfast support for the Hashemite leadership in defending Arab causes and supporting the Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, as well as safeguarding Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.Royal family members, senior officials and officers, members of the diplomatic corps, and representatives of political parties, civil society organisations, and professional associations attended the ceremony.