SEXY Photos: Manushi Chhillar Dons Bikini And Monokini From Her Swimwear Brand 'Dweep'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Miss World 2017 and Bollywood actress Manushi Chhillar have launched a new swimwear brand, Dweep. The official page of the sustainable swimwear brand shared many photos and video, which gave us a glimpse of the collection.

Prepare for a

huge

dose of sea side elegance! Manushi Chhillar, Miss World 2017, is

impacting

social media with her recent photos.

The stunning actress is marketing her swimsuit business

Dweep, and she's doing so in style! Manushi looks lovely in a vibrant pink monokini with a daring zip detail.

Barefoot and confident, she emits pure summer feelings. The bright pink monokini emphasises her slim body, and the sensual zip adds

an

edge to her appearance.

Fans have flooded the comments section with fire emojis, complimenting Manushi's sizzling hot looks and encouraging everyone to check out her bikini line.



The two-piece outfit featured a Reef Ruffle Bikini Top combined with Tidalrise High Waist Bikini Bottoms. Next, we saw a model wearing a lemon-yellow monokini with a front zip. The monokini had a scoop neckline and was kept together with thick straps.

Manushi's collection, which has a variety of hues and designs, appears to be ideal for the summer.

The official website offers a wide range of items, including bikinis, maxi dresses, and pants, as well as travel necessities and co-ords.

. It might be your go-to spot for all things beachy chic. The website now features 27 goods with prices ranging from ₹ 1,099 to ₹ 19,999.









Manushi dons a bikini top with matching cove double-layer tie bottoms and seals her look with a few cute gold bracelets in one hand.





