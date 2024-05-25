President Ilham Aliyev Received Credentials Of Incoming Ukrainian Ambassador To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev acceptedcredentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary andPlenipotentiary of Ukraine Yuriy Husyev on May 25, Azernews reports.

The ambassador presented his credentials to the head ofstate.

President Ilham Aliyev then had a conversation with theambassador.

The Ambassador conveyed greetings from the President of Ukraine,Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to which President Aliyev expressed hisgratitude and requested that his own greetings be communicated tothe Ukrainian President.

The head of state recalled his recent phone conversation withPresident Volodymyr Zelenskyy a few days prior, noting that theydiscussed cooperation in the energy sector between the twocountries.

The discussion highlighted the formation of friendly ties andgood bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Ukraine since therestoration of their independence. They emphasized that bothcountries support each other's territorial integrity andsovereignty.

The ambassador expressed his gratitude for the humanitarianassistance provided to Ukraine, particularly the rehabilitationprojects organized in Azerbaijan for Ukrainian children.

Yuriy Husyev mentioned his visit to the city of Lachin theprevious day, expressing his admiration for the ongoingreconstruction and restoration works there. He also highlighted theestablishment of sister city relations between Irpin andLachin.

The meeting saw an exchange of views on other issues of mutualinterest.