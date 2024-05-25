President Of The United States Of America Congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

President of the United States of America, Joseph R. Biden hassent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan IlhamAliyev on the occasion of May 28 – Independence Day.

Azernews presents the letter:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic ofAzerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of the American people, I congratulate you and thepeople of Azerbaijan on your Independence Day.

The United States values our bilateral relationship with theRepublic of Azerbaijan. During our more than 30 years of diplomaticrelations, we have built a partnership based on shared interests,including energy security, regional security, and combatingterrorism. Our two nations fought shoulder-to-shoulder inAfghanistan and tackled regional energy challenges together throughthe development of the Southern Gas Corridor. And we appreciateAzerbaijan's humanitarian assistance to Ukraine as an importantlifeline against the onslaught of Russia's brutal war.

As you enter your fifth term in office, the United States willwork to deepen our mutual collaboration on regional and globalissues, including climate change and the green energy transition encourage Azerbaijan to take meaningful steps toward democraticgovernance and to protect the human rights and fundamental freedomsof all Azerbaijanis. We look forward to advancing our sharedclimate goals at COP29 in Baku in November and stand ready tosupport Azerbaijan in making the event a success.

On this holiday honoring Azerbaijan's independence, the UnitedStates reaffirms its support for Azerbaijan's independence,territorial integrity, and sovereignty. We welcome steps byAzerbaijan and Armenia to secure a durable and dignified peace, andwe stand ready to support these efforts. Above all, we look forwardto growing our partnership and strengthening ties with the peopleof Azerbaijan.

I send my best wishes to you and the people of Azerbaijan.

Sincerely,

Joseph R. Biden

President of the United States of America"