Antakshari Season 2 Kicks Off At Marwah Studios With Anu Kapoor

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The excitement was palpable at Marwah Studios as hundreds of aspiring singers flocked to audition for the second season of the beloved television program, Antakshari, hosted by renowned TV personality Anu Kapoor. The event marked a significant milestone in the continuation of this iconic show.



Before the auditions commenced, Marwah Studios organized a formal program in association with 92.7 Big FM where Anu Kapoor, the presenter of Antakshari, and Dr. Sandeep Marwah, the Founder of Marwah Studios, discussed the audition process and what they expected from the participants. Kapoor took the opportunity to delve into the history of Antakshari and his longstanding association with Marwah Studios and Dr. Marwah since 1993.



Dr. Marwah highlighted the intensive preparations undertaken by the students of the AAFT School of Performing Arts in anticipation of the auditions, showcasing the dedication and enthusiasm of the young talents.



The event concluded with a significant gesture as Dr. Marwah awarded Anu Kapoor with a Life Membership of the International Film and Television Club of AAFT, honoring his contributions to the entertainment industry and his role in nurturing emerging talent through programs like Antakshari. This award symbolizes the deep respect and appreciation for Kapoor's enduring legacy in shaping the musical fabric of Indian television.



Company :-Marwah Studios

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :...

Phone :-+91-1204831143