IIS Students Visit Qatar Olympic And Sports Museum

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Boys of the Ideal Indian School (IIS) who have Physical Education as their optional subject recently experienced an inspiring and educational visit to the Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum (QOSM).

The trip was organised to provide students with an in-depth understanding of the history of sports and the Olympic movement, while also encouraging physical fitness

and teamwork.

Students explored the Olympic Gallery, which chronicles the evolution of the Olympic Games from ancient times to the modern era.

They also visited the Athletes' Hall of Fame, where they learned about the lives and achievements of legendary athletes

from around the world.

One of the highlights of the visit was the Interactive Sports Zone, where students engaged in hands-on activities and sports simulations. Mohamed Nowfal V M, head of Physical Education, and Vijayant Thappa escorted the students.

