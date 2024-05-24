Taliban Forces Seize Around 400 Fake Pakistani Driving Licenses At Torkham Crossing

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Officials from the Taliban at the Torkham border crossing say they have discovered and seized 390 fake driving licenses being transported from Pakistan to Afghanistan.

Authorities say that the Taliban have referred the suspects carrying fake documents to judicial authorities.

National radio

and television under Taliban control, which released the news on Friday, May 24, did not provide details about the identities of the suspects.

This is not the first time fake documents have been exported from Pakistan and imported into Afghanistan. Earlier, the report also disclosed that fake Afghanistan passports are printed in Peshawar, Pakistan, and distributed in Afghanistan.

In addition to passports, Afghanistan marriage certificates and identity cards are also procured by commission agents with the help of Taliban court officials in Afghanistan, at high costs.

Amid Afghan migrants facing forced deportation in Pakistan, the Taliban seizes about 400 fake Pakistani driving licenses at Torkham crossing.

This situation adds to the challenges already burdening Afghanistan, exacerbating issues related to unemployment, lack of basic amenities, and economic instability.

The dire situation of refugees in neighboring countries like Pakistan and Iran continues to worsen as resources become scarce and host governments impose stricter regulations.

Upon returning to Afghanistan, many refugees face an equally dire situation characterized by a severe lack of shelter, clean drinking water, and viable job prospects.

The influx of returnees further strains already fragile infrastructure and social services, making it challenging for the government and aid organizations to meet the population's needs.

